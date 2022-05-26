Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 7,882 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 28,264,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

