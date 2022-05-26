Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 7,882 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE RBLX traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. 28,264,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,471,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.