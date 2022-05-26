Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 1,686,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

