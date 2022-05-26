Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 62.8% in May

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 1,686,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,850,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RYCEY stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
