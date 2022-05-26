Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Shares of ROST opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

