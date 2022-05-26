Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.99-$1.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after acquiring an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

