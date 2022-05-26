Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €14.50 ($15.43) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.38) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.85) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.52 ($0.55) on Thursday, hitting €14.11 ($15.01). 22,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.75). The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.52 and a 200 day moving average of €13.09.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

