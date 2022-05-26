Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target to C$5.00

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Evogene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
