Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $39.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DXC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DXC Technology stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 36,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

