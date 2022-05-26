Royal Bank of Canada Raises LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target to €815.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €790.00 ($840.43) to €815.00 ($867.02) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LVMUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($914.89) to €900.00 ($957.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($858.51) to €826.00 ($878.72) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($867.02) to €830.00 ($882.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($723.40) to €700.00 ($744.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.57.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.57. 291,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

