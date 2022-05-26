Royal Bank of Canada Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $185.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.