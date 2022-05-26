Royal Bank of Canada Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $185.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

