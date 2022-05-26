Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
RY opened at C$128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.39 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690.
RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.55.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
