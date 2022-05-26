Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Increases Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RY opened at C$128.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$134.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.39 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.55.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

