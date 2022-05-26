Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

RGLD opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.88. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.38.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,007,000 after acquiring an additional 141,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $6,706,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

