Royal Gold, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,762,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 58.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 141,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $6,706,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

