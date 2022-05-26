Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.