Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Up 311.7% in May

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 311.7% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 317.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROYUF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 931.00 to 845.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Unibrew A/S from 755.00 to 750.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $79.25 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

