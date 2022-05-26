Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

