Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 214.0% in May

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the April 30th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 500,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 89,924 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 178,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

