RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $2,759,996.40 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

RPC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,418. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RPC by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in RPC by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in RPC by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in RPC by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RES. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

