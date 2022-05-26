RPS Group’s (RPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 102 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £283.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.54.
About RPS Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.