RPS Group’s (RPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 102 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £283.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.54.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

