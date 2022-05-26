RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Alex Baldock Buys 2,239 Shares

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock acquired 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,666.29).

LON RS1 opened at GBX 908 ($11.43) on Thursday. RS Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 862.50 ($10.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.87) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.56) to GBX 1,300 ($16.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

