Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:RYHTY opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Ryman Healthcare has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

