Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
NYSE:SB opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.
SB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
