Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $366,344.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total transaction of $366,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $380,351.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $413,678.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $401,787.00.

CRM traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $162.46. 6,675,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

