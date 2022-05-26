Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($21.28) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.