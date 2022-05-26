Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.28) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

