Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salzgitter from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.15) to €43.00 ($45.74) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.28) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

