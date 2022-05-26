Samsara (IOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Samsara to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Samsara has set its FY 2023 guidance at $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Samsara stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

