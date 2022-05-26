Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €87.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($92.55) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.00 ($74.47).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €49.47 ($52.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.44. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a 1 year low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($73.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

