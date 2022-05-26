Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 2,675,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,350. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

