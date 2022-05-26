Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 2,675,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,350. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

