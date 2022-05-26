Sarah Slater Acquires 20,000 Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Stock

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) insider Sarah Slater purchased 20,000 shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,133.38).

Shares of SLI traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.21 ($1.01). 489,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,249. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 64 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.56. The company has a market cap of £318.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74.

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.