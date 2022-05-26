Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 4,206 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $16,781.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,539,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,508.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,958. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.