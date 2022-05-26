Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com started coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.11. 26,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock valued at $260,853. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

