Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Mark Ridley Sells 26,830 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.78), for a total value of £293,788.50 ($369,684.79).

Mark Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Ridley sold 20,155 shares of Savills stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,080 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £217,674 ($273,907.13).

LON SVS traded up GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,109 ($13.95). 223,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,096.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Savills plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975 ($12.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($18.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 55.40 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. Savills’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

