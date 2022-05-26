SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Sells $10,322,100.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC traded down $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $338.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.05. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 549,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in SBA Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SBA Communications by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,815,000 after acquiring an additional 191,250 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

