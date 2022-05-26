Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

