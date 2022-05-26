Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Short Interest Up 206.7% in May

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOA opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,747,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,196 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 943,393 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 602,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 511,021 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,888,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

