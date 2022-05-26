Scotiabank Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of QUIS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.62. The company had a trading volume of 538,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,396. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.55 and a 1-year high of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$219.13 million and a PE ratio of -8.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

