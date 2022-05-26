Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Sealed Air stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. 11,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,375. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

