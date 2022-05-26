Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $125.10. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,532,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.