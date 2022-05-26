Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.91.

NOG opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 418,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 710.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 477,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 418,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

