Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 243.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SECO opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Secoo has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

