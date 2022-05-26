SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.72 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $905.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.