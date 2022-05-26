SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, an increase of 1,657.1% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,585 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,560 ($19.63) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.60) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,003.45.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF stock remained flat at $$13.63 on Thursday. 4,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.