Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

