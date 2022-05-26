Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,554,500 shares, a growth of 458.0% from the April 30th total of 7,447,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,093.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.