Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,554,500 shares, a growth of 458.0% from the April 30th total of 7,447,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,093.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SMBMF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Sembcorp Marine has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Sembcorp Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)
