Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.83% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

