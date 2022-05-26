Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SQZZF traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

