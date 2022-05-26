ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total transaction of $2,877,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 85.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 68.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $455.00. The stock had a trading volume of 74,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 413.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

