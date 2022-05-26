Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SESN stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

