Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
SESN stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
