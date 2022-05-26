Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($41.53) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.12) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 3,004 ($37.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a PE ratio of -105.40. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,439 ($30.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.62). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,059.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,937.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

