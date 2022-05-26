Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Short Interest Update

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SEII remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 161,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Sharing Economy International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
About Sharing Economy International (Get Rating)
